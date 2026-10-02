SLAUGHTER BEACH, Del.- DNREC along with the US Army Corp of Engineers planned to replenish Slaughter Beach, but had to reschedule due to outstanding easements.
The agencies need permission from home and land owners before the replenishment project starts. That agreement is called an easement and Steve Rochette with the US Army Corp of Engineers says they are required.
"...what we call a nonfederal sponsor typically requires easements... And it has been the case for many other projects along different stretches of coastline. The easement is designed so that we can build and maintain the project essentially." Rochette explained.
The easements weren't submitted in time, so the replenishment was rescheduled, but it's not just Slaughter Beach. Pickering, Kitz Humming and North Bowers all have to resolve the outstanding easements in order to move forward.
DNREC said tells CoastTV News that quote "as of today 11 easements are outstanding in Slaughter Beach. Easements are necessary for state/federal beach nourishment projects, as public money can't be spent on private lands."
Slaughter Beach Vice Mayor Bob Wood is hopeful the replenishment will move forward next year. Saying, "we'll do it next year and... we'll be totally ready, which will be great."
For now, US Army Corp and DNREC say replenishment is set to begin in the fall of 2027.