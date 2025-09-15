LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Ordinance Review Ad‑Hoc Committee met recently to discuss Chapter 63 of the city code, which outlines restrictions for items and activities at Savannah Beach and Johnnie Walker Beach. The committee decided not to enforce any new bans immediately, citing the need to correct "minor drafting issues" first.
The restricted area spans from 100 feet west of Savannah Road to 500 feet west of the western edge of Pilot Point and extends 300 feet offshore. Buoys mark the area between May 1 and September 30.
Within that zone, the current ordinance lists several activities and items that could be banned, including canopies, glass containers, paddleboards, kiteboards, personal watercraft, efoils and the use of marijuana products.
The possibility of restricting canopies and cannabis use has drawn mixed reactions from the public.
"Don’t think that that’s fair. Especially the canopies," said Tricia Dimitri. "Families want to have the canopies up for their children and have a good time, have a little bit of shade."
One longtime visitor, who has been coming to Lewes every year for 50 years, voiced concern about marijuana use on the beach. "I just think it would be better to not allow it to be at the beach. In a public, family setting," the visitor said.
The committee intends to revisit the ordinance after making technical corrections and may refine the list of prohibited items.