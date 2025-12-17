LEWES, Del. -High school basketball returns to Cape Henlopen High School during the holiday break as the Beach Slam Basketball Tournament takes place December 26 and 27.
In its second year, the Beach Slam was created to fill the void left by Slam Dunk to the Beach, the nationally recognized tournament that went on hiatus in 2024. While Slam Dunk to the Beach had historically brought elite national talent — including future NBA stars such as LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant, Dwight Howard, Mo Bamba, and Donte DiVincenzo — the Beach Slam has focused on being a regional showcase designed to keep high-level basketball alive during Christmas break.
This year’s tournament doubles in size, expanding to eight teams. Three Maryland programs — Broadneck High School (Annapolis), Patterson Mill (Bel Air), and St. Michael’s (Talbot County) — will join five Delaware teams: Odessa High School, Early College High School, Brandywine High School, St. Elizabeth High School, and host Cape Henlopen.
Games will be played both days at noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m., with teams divided into Bay and Ocean brackets. Championship games are scheduled for the evening of December 27.
The tournament is presented and sponsored by the Cape Henlopen Basketball Booster Club, with support from local businesses and government partners. Organizers say the community backing has been key in expanding the event and maintaining the area’s reputation as a destination for quality high school basketball. Admission is $10 per day.