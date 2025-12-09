DELAWARE - Delaware Electric Cooperative says its Beat the Peak program saved its members $3.9 million in 2025, thanks to energy conservation efforts during periods of high demand.
The voluntary program, which launched in 2008, asks members across Kent and Sussex counties to reduce electricity use during peak hours, usually on the hottest summer days when energy prices surge. To cut usage, members are encouraged to raise their thermostats slightly and hold off on using major appliances like dishwashers and clothes dryers until demand drops.
According to the cooperative, Beat the Peak has saved its members over $46 million since it began and is now being used by more than 100 not-for-profit utilities nationwide.
“Thanks to this partnership with those we serve, we’ve been able to save millions in power costs while continuing to offer the lowest electric rates in the state. We’re also proud that this innovative program is helping people across the country.” said says Rob Book, DEC President and CEO.
Members receive alerts through the DEC Connect mobile app, as well as by email, automated phone calls and social media posts.
DEC offers several Beat the Peak programs that provide billing credits to members who delay charging electric cars or allow DEC to make automatic adjustments to smart thermostats during alert periods.