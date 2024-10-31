LEWES, Del. — Beebe Healthcare has acquired Cape Pharmacy as of Nov. 1.
“A beloved local business, Cape Pharmacy will remain part of the community, while Beebe strategically enhances pharmacy services for Sussex County,” said Bill Chasanov, DO, MBA, FACP, Senior Vice President and Chief Health Systems Design Officer. “This new endeavor allows Beebe to offer a full-service outpatient pharmacy that is seamless for our patients, team members, and community.”
Beebe says under its management, Cape Pharmacy will strengthen care continuity for patients by enabling hospital inpatients to receive medications upon discharge, facilitating a smoother transition from hospital to home. Current pharmacy team members are joining Team Beebe.
Founded in 2000, Cape Pharmacy was purchased in 2013 by Pat Caroll-Grant, RPh, and Joli Martini, PharmD, who have expanded its offerings to include prescription and non-prescription medications, medication management, and specialty packaging. The pharmacy also provides a compounding service for pediatric, adult, and veterinary patients and offers delivery to the local community.
“We have always approached our business with passion as a patient-centered organization, which perfectly aligns with Beebe Healthcare’s strategic vision and reputation in the community,” said Martini. “There’s a person or pet behind every prescription, and there has always been a dedicated team member fulfilling that need for our community of customers. We’re thrilled to be part of the Beebe family and look forward to growing with them and Sussex County.”
Cape Pharmacy, located in the Villages of Five Points at 17252 N Village Main Blvd #3, Lewes, is open six days a week.