LEWES, Del. - Beebe Healthcare has introduced two new technologies to improve patient care: Aquablation Therapy for enlarged prostate and Spyglass for gallstone removal.
Aquablation Therapy uses a camera-aided scope, ultrasound imaging and a heat-free, high-velocity waterjet to remove excess prostate tissue. It is less invasive than traditional surgery.
“The procedure typically takes about one hour and can be performed for men whose prostate is any shape or size. The side effects are minimal, and patients typically benefit from long-lasting relief. We are very pleased that are now able to offer this innovative and effective treatment option for our patients,” said Christopher Caputo, MD, board-certified urologist at Beebe.
Spyglass is a high-resolution scope that helps surgeons see and remove gallstones from the bile duct more easily. It is a less invasive option that can often treat patients in one procedure.
“Spyglass offers a minimally invasive approach for removal of gallstones present in the bile duct, and achieves over 95 percent successful stone clearance,” said Christopher Manieri, DO, a general surgeon who leads the Spyglass program at Beebe and was the first surgeon in Delaware to perform the procedure.