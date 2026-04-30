REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Beebe Healthcare and CAMP Rehoboth announced a new partnership designed to expand convenient access to patient-centered health services in downtown Rehoboth Beach.
According to Beebe Healthcare, it will bring clinical care, preventive screenings, care navigation, and health education to residents and visitors.
The collaboration will launch in phases starting this summer at CAMP Rehoboth’s Health Suite. Planning is also underway for a larger, expanded clinical space in downtown Rehoboth at 39 Baltimore Ave.
Beebe will occupy CAMP Rehoboth’s Health Suite which is expected to operate primarily by appointment, with some same-day availability as scheduling permits.
Care at the Health Suite will continue HIV and STI screening and related counseling, informed by the needs of the LGBTQ+ community and available to all patients. It will also expand prevention options, including plans for a pharmacy-led PrEP program, which would be the first of its kind in Delaware.
Initial services planned through the Health Suite and partnership programming include:
- HIV screening and related counseling
- STI screening and related testing
- PrEP Support
- Vaccinations
- Care coordination, navigation, and referrals
- Health education and outreach developed in collaboration with the community
"This partnership is a nod to the mission of both organizations as Beebe Healthcare and CAMP Rehoboth serve people of all sexual orientations and gender identities. I am appreciative of the work over the past two years to get this partnership launched," said Kim Leisey, PhD, former Executive Director for CAMP Rehoboth.
In addition to the Health Suite, Beebe and CAMP Rehoboth are advancing plans for an expanded clinical space at 39 Baltimore Avenue as renovation planning is underway.
Beebe Healthcare says the expanded downtown clinical space is being planned to support year-round care and additional services that may include the following:
- Primary care year-round for all, with operational flexibility to meet seasonal demand and support timely access to care during peak months
- Behavioral health access when possible, including the potential for rotating specialists based on community needs and available space
- A dedicated telehealth exam room to help patients connect with specialty care without leaving Rehoboth Beach
- Limited Lab Express services
"This project is also a testament to the generosity and commitment of our members, donors and supporters," said Leslie Ledogar, CAMP Rehoboth Board President. "It is because of the unwavering support of our community, that we can make this groundbreaking, first-of-its-kind project a reality in Rehoboth Beach."