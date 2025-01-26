LEWES, Del. — Jennifer Gray, RN, a nurse on the medical surgical unit at Beebe Healthcare, was recently recognized with the DAISY Award for her outstanding commitment to compassionate patient care. The award, presented quarterly, honors nurses who exemplify excellence and kindness in their practice.
Beebe Healthcare says Gray’s nomination stemmed from heartfelt feedback from a grateful patient who described her as an exceptional, compassionate and highly caring person who exhibits qualities of what a nurse should be. The patient also explained some of the complex situations that arose during her process of care and explained that Gray treated her with kindness and compassion that brought her to tears.
“All of the nurses on my unit were exceptional but Jen went above and beyond, even helping me Google information to answer a question I had about my yogurt,” said the patient. “She was very busy, and she didn’t have to do that, but she happily obliged just to comfort me. The love, care, and compassion she has for her patients is outstanding.”
As a DAISY Award recipient, Gray received a certificate and a hand-carved Healer’s Touch sculpture, a symbol of gratitude for nurses who make a meaningful difference. The DAISY Award is presented at hospitals nationwide in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, whose experience with compassionate nursing care during his illness inspired the recognition program.