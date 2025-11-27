LEWES, Del. - Beebe Healthcare has added a new 1.5 Tesla MRI system at its Lewes Campus, a $1.3 million investment aimed at improving diagnostic capabilities for patients in Sussex County.
The new MRI machine, installed just before Thanksgiving, delivers high-resolution images that enhance diagnostic accuracy while also reducing scan times, said Beebe. It includes a detachable table that makes exams easier for patients arriving on stretchers and offers a broader range of imaging exams.
“The resolution of the images produced by this machine is superior,” said Josh Wyatt, MBA, RT(R), CRA, Director of Diagnostic Imaging at Beebe. “It is no secret that the equipment we need to do our jobs and provide the best possible care for patients is expensive. It is amazing to know the hospital was able to make this investment in large part because of the support we have received from members of our community.”
The purchase was fully funded by the Beebe Medical Foundation, which credited local businesses and individuals for their ongoing support through philanthropic gifts.