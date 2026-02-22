SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - As of 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 22, Beebe Healthcare said they have been meeting for the past 48 hours to prepare for a significant snowstorm expected to last through Monday.
Beebe officials said they will continue to monitor forecasts from the National Weather Service through a 24/7 command center and will announce additional updates on the health system’s website and social media pages.
Beebe’s emergency departments in Lewes and Millville will remain open 24 hours a day. The hospital and the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus will also remain open. Officials said preparations are being made to ensure a safe environment of care inside and outside Beebe buildings.
Beebe thanked team members committed to providing 24/7 care for Sussex County and urged the community to take the storm seriously, warning conditions could be dangerous.
Closures on Monday, Feb. 23:
All outpatient locations will be closed, including BMG primary, specialty and walk-in care; cancer centers; lab, imaging and physical rehabilitation services; Cape Pharmacy; wound care; the Beebe Outpatient Surgery Center; Specialty Surgical Hospital; cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation; and community outreach programs.
All elective surgeries, procedures and tests scheduled for Monday, including those at the Lewes Campus, are being postponed. Beebe said patients are being contacted by care teams. Patients who have a surgery, procedure or test scheduled for Monday and have not been contacted are asked to call 302-645-3300.
Primary and specialty care appointments are being rescheduled or converted to telemedicine where clinically appropriate. Virtual Walk-In Care Visits will be available through MyChart from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.
