GEORGETOWN, Del. - Beebe Healthcare is offering free sports physicals to Sussex Academy students on Monday, August 5 from 5-8 p.m.
Sports physical appointments are available for middle and high school students. Parents must be present for the appointment.
The Sussex Academy athletic department recommends familes complete pages 1-3 of the DIAA forms before the appointment. Printed forms are available for pick up at the secondary campus main office Monday through Thursday.
Beebe Healthcare recommends that families arrive 15 minutes before the appointment to complete the check-in process in the Gym Lobby.
For more information, contact athletic director RJ Dina at rj.dina@saas.k12.de.us. For more coverage on local sports, check out Delaware Sport Network.