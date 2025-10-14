LEWES, Del. - Beebe Healthcare Perinatal Loss Support Services has rescheduled its 21st Annual “Walk to Remember” for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18, at Savannah Beach, 206 Bay Avenue, in Lewes. The walk was postponed last weekend following rain.
The hospital says the annual walk provides families an opportunity to honor the memory of babies who have died through tubal pregnancy, miscarriage, stillbirth, neonatal or infant death.
Similar events are held across the country each fall in recognition of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.
Participants may pre-register or sign up on site the day of the walk. Attendees will gather in the parking lot near the beach before walking a half-mile stretch together. A short memorial service will follow.
Beebe reminds parents who wish to have the names of their infant(s) included in the program can contact Anna Drocella, RN, at 302-645-3100 ext. 5872 to check if registration is still open due to the rain delay.
Memorial shirts are available for purchase at $15.
According to Beebe, voluntary donations will be accepted to help cover event costs. Checks should be made payable to Beebe Medical Foundation with “supporting perinatal services” noted in the memo line. Beebe says all contributions are tax deductible.