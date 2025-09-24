Beebe Healthcare to launch unified patient record system

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Beebe Healthcare will launch 'Epic', the nation’s leading electronic health record system, and its patient portal, 'MyChart', on Nov. 1. The healthcare group says it will create a single, connected health record for patients across more than 50 locations in Sussex County.
The launch of 'Epic' will provide Beebe patients with a unified medical record, whether they receive care at an outpatient location or are admitted to the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus, according to Beebe. The system will also support a range of digital tools to improve communication, coordination and access to care.
With 'MyChart', Beebe patients will have 24/7 access to health records and appointments via a mobile app or online portal. Features will include secure messaging with care teams, online scheduling, faster check-ins, and tools to manage billing and family health records.
“Beebe will truly become a smarter, stronger, and more connected health system for every person we serve,” said Dr. David A. Tam, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare.
'Epic' is currently used by more than 3,700 hospitals and 190 million patients nationwide. The system will allow Beebe patients to securely share health data with providers outside Sussex County, supporting more coordinated care across health systems.
“This is one of the many benefits of Beebe implementing Epic that I’m most excited about,” said Dr. Bill Chasanov, chief health systems design officer. “The Beebe team is going to be able to find gaps in care and address them with greater accuracy and timeliness that improve the wellness of the entire community.”
Beebe leaders say the advanced analytics tools in 'Epic' will help Community Outreach teams identify health trends, address gaps in care and better manage chronic conditions.