Beebe Medical Foundation announces more than $60M raised for healthcare expansion

DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Beebe Healthcare and the Beebe Medical Foundation announced Thursday night that their Sussex Supports Beebe Healthcare Campaign has surpassed $60 million, a milestone hospital leaders say reflects both the county’s rapid growth and residents’ willingness to invest in local care.
The campaign, launched in 2021, set out to bolster Beebe’s core services and expand programs strained by Sussex County’s rising population. The fundraising effort backed several major initiatives, including the R. Randall Rollins Center for Medical Education, an expanded mobile health fleet that brings preventive and behavioral health services into neighborhoods, upgrades to breast health and oncology programs, and a fourth cardiac catheterization lab for the Cardiovascular Institute.
Kay Young, executive director of development for the Beebe Medical Foundation, said the variety of donor support, from large contributions to smaller, individual gifts, helped push the campaign past its goal. “The community continues to support us in this campaign and it is such a wonderful demonstration of the incredible support from this community,” she said. “They all make a difference and all helped us get to this $60 million.”
Dr. David Tam, Beebe Healthcare’s president and CEO, said the total brings both celebration and responsibility. “There is great joy,” he said, “but I will also tell you that a significant, profound gratitude and, to some extent, a little bit of responsibility, that the people of Sussex trust us with that much treasure. And it’s a commitment that Beebe Healthcare needs to continue providing service for the people of Sussex County.”
To donate, Beebe Medical Foundation encourages you to visit their website and do so underneath the donation page. You can also send a donation or gift directly to 902 Savannah Rd, Lewes, DE 19958 or call them at (302)644-2900.