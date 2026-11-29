BETHANY BEACH, Del. - People attending certain special events in downtown Bethany Beach will soon be allowed to consume alcoholic beverages on town-owned property following a recent decision by the Town Council.
The change permits alcohol consumption during events sponsored or co-sponsored by the town, but only on town-owned property.
The Town Council approved the change after discussing the proposal in October, emphasizing that this change in peoples ability to consume alcohol in public would be limited to qualifying special events.
However, the decision has sparked mixed reactions among residents and local business owners.
"Too much drinking is bad... a little bit of drinking is okay," says Denny and Chris Neidich, who expressed concerns about alcohol-related issues becoming increasingly common in the area.
"Kids will wanna go crazy. Especially in the summer time. This is not the place to go crazy, this is the family resort," the Neidich's shared.
During council discussions, members shared that the Chamber of Commerce supported the change. However, one council member raised concerns that allowing alcohol at special events could discourage attendees from visiting local restaurants and bars to purchase drinks.
In a statement to CoastTV, the Chamber of Commerce highlighted the potential benefits for local businesses.
"Giving the Town of Bethany Beach the flexibility to allow alcohol at select town-sponsored events can be a benefit for the local economy. Because the code requires vendors to carry proper state licensing and insurance, it creates a safe, regulated avenue for our local restaurants, breweries, and hospitality businesses to partner directly with the town. These partnerships don't just enhance the experience for residents and visitors—they keep event dollars circulating right here in our business community, especially during the shoulder seasons."
Not all local business owners share concerns about the change.
Lisa Daisey, owner of Juice Box, believes allowing alcohol at special events could encourage more people to visit Bethany Beach and support local businesses, particularly during the slower shoulder seasons.
"Any type of event that is brought to like a quiet beach town in the shoulder seasons, I think it's good for everybody," Daisey says.
She also believes allowing local breweries to participate in events could create additional opportunities for small businesses while encouraging visitors to shop downtown.
"I think it could and theres also a lot of good local breweries that are in the area that could bring, essentially they're small businesses too, so they could bring their product. And then maybe it's a nice day, people may be more enticed to shop and look around."
While supporters see the change as an opportunity to attract visitors and boost local spending, others worry it could bring more alcohol-related problems to a town known for its family-friendly atmosphere.
The new rules apply only to special events sponsored or co-sponsored by Bethany Beach and do not allow general public alcohol consumption throughout downtown.