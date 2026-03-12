BETHANY BEACH, Del. - As the summer season approaches, Bethany Beach is preparing for an influx of visitors.
With mid-March nearing, the town has begun reconstruction work on some of the boardwalk’s access ramps to help ensure beachgoers can safely enjoy the area during the busy months ahead.
Construction is currently taking place on the First Street and Second Street ramps. Both access points are closed while repairs are underway. Town officials say visitors can still reach the boardwalk through other access points during the construction.
Beachgoer Thomas Elmer Baldwin said he supports the improvements and believes it will help more people enjoy the beach.
“I think it’s wonderful because they’re doing things to build this up,” Baldwin said. “A lot more people can get up here to see the beautiful ocean and dunes.”
The town expects construction to be completed by May 15, ahead of the peak summer tourism season.