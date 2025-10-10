BETHANY BEACH, Del. - As a powerful coastal storm looms Sunday and Monday, Bethany homeowner Chris Eckert is making preparations, determined not to suffer another round of flood damage.
"I had to get a sub pump for the property." Eckert said. "I think it’s going to be similar to that flood we had about a month ago, where it’s going to push from the West End on town."
According to CoastTV’s weather alerts, a Coastal Flood Watch is in effect from Sunday morning through Monday evening. Along inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches, inundation up to 3 feet above ground level is possible in low‑lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.
The Town of Bethany Beach issued a storm watch, warning that storm impacts may begin as early as Friday, October 10, and continue through Wednesday, October 15. Bethany Beach say locals should prepare for massive surf with riptides, dune erosion, and extended tidal flooding on streets north of Garfield Parkway and Route 26.