Bethany Beach hiring seasonal police officers for summer 2025

BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Bethany Beach Police are looking for seasonal officers to join their team for the summer of 2025. The department is offering several benefits to new hires, including a $1,500 sign-on bonus, $20 per hour pay, and a $500 bonus for working past Labor Day. Internship assistance is also available for those interested in gaining hands-on experience in law enforcement.
The department emphasizes that applications must be submitted by March 31, 2025. Those interested can apply online or contact the Bethany Beach Police Department for more information at 302-539-1000 or visit www.townofbethanybeach.com.
Seasonal officers in Bethany Beach play a crucial role in maintaining safety during the busy summer months, patrolling high-traffic areas such as the boardwalk and beach.