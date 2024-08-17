Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Delaware, Inland Sussex. In New Jersey, Cape May. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy rain is possible around the time of high tide, which could increase the extent of flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 18/08 PM 6.3 1.7 1.0 Minor 19/09 AM 5.1 0.5 0.9 None 19/09 PM 6.2 1.5 0.7 Minor 20/10 AM 5.1 0.5 0.6 None 20/10 PM 6.0 1.3 0.5 Minor 21/10 AM 5.2 0.5 0.5 None Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 18/07 PM 5.7 1.7 0.9 Minor 19/08 AM 4.4 0.4 0.5 None 19/08 PM 5.5 1.5 0.5 Minor 20/08 AM 4.4 0.4 0.5 None 20/09 PM 5.3 1.3 0.2 Minor 21/09 AM 4.5 0.5 0.2 None Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 18/07 PM 6.8 1.7 1.0 Minor 19/07 AM 5.3 0.2 1.0 None 19/08 PM 6.7 1.6 0.7 Minor 20/08 AM 5.4 0.3 0.7 None 20/08 PM 6.3 1.2 0.8 Minor 21/09 AM 5.6 0.5 0.5 None &&