BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The Bethany Beach Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the driver of a white Tesla involved in a high-speed pursuit on the evening of Aug. 15.
Bethany Beach Police say Just after 11 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the Tesla, after observing the vehicle speeding down Garfield Parkway while racing another car. The Tesla was seen running a stop sign at the intersection of Garfield Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue, narrowly missing pedestrians who were crossing the street.
When officers activated their emergency lights and sirens, the Tesla failed to stop, instead accelerating southbound on Route 1 at speeds over 90 mph.
The driver operated the vehicle in an extremely reckless manner, nearly colliding with two other cars before making a sharp turn onto Jefferson Bridge Road.
In the interest of public safety, officers called off the pursuit as the driver showed disregard for the safety of others.
Authorities are urging anyone with information about the vehicle or the individuals involved to contact the Bethany Beach Police.
The driver faces multiple charges, including:
- Two counts of reckless endangering in the first degree (Class E felony)
- Three counts of endangering the welfare of a child (Class A misdemeanor)
- Disregarding a police signal (Class G felony)
This investigation is on-going.