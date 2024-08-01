NEWARK, Del. - With the Sept. 10 primary election approaching, Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long has announced new leadership roles within her campaign.
Quentin Heilbroner and Sydney Diewald have chosen to leave the campaign at the end of the week.
Matt Dougherty, a Delaware native with over a decade of Democratic political experience, is taking over as campaign manager. He will be joined by Debra DeLuca for fundraising and Dan McCormick as communications director.
These changes come after recent finance scandals in Hall-Long's campaign were uncovered in June and July.