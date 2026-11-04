GEORGETOWN, Del. - Two days after Election Day, political opponents will come together in Georgetown for Return Day, a Delaware tradition celebrating the end of campaign season with a parade, historic ceremonies and a message of bipartisanship.
The biennial celebration takes place Thursday, Nov. 5, on The Circle in Georgetown. The tradition dates back more than 200 years, when voters traveled to Georgetown to cast ballots and returned two days later to hear election results read aloud.
What to know about Return Day 2026
Festivities begin at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, with food, craft and information vendors opening around The Circle.
The Mayors' Hatchet Toss is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Old Courthouse. Sussex County youth entertainment follows from 9:30 to 11 a.m., with the Milford Community Band performing from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The parade begins at 1:30 p.m. Ceremonies follow, including the reading of election returns and the burying of the hatchet. Free ox-roast beef sandwiches will be served after the ceremonies, while supplies last.
Return Day is free to attend. The event has no rain date.
Traffic and road closures
Drivers traveling through Georgetown should plan for a road closure Thursday.
According to the Delaware Department of Transportation, Park Avenue is closed at the railroad crossing between Route 9 and Springfield Road for railroad maintenance. The closure is expected to end by 5 p.m. Thursday.
Northbound drivers can detour via Springfield Road, Gravel Hill Road and Route 9. Southbound drivers can use Route 9, Gravel Hill Road and Springfield Road.
The Return Day Committee has also announced a change to this year's parade route. An updated map is expected to be posted on the committee's website.
A tradition rooted in history
The origins of Return Day trace to 1791, when Georgetown became the Sussex County seat, replacing Lewes. According to Jim Bowden of the Georgetown Historical Society, changes to election laws in 1811 helped shape the tradition as it is known today.
With ballots counted by hand, voters returned to Georgetown to hear the results. Over time, the gathering evolved into a celebration featuring street vendors, food and entertainment.
Today, the tradition includes the public reading of election returns by the Town Crier, followed by the ceremonial burying of the hatchet. Representatives from Sussex County's political parties bury a hatchet in sand from Lewes Beach, symbolizing the end of the political season and putting differences aside.
Winning and losing candidates also ride together in horse-drawn carriages and vehicles during the parade, alongside marching bands, floats and community groups.