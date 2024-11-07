REHOBOTH BEACH, Del - President Joe Biden will address the nation Thursday at 11:00 am from the Rose Garden. This will be first time he will speak since the 2024 election.
In a statement released on Wednesday, Biden said adding Kamala Harris to the 2020 ticket was "the best decision." He added that Harris "stepped-up and led a historic campaign."
Biden is expected to travel to Sussex County on Friday, Nov. 8. The Federal Aviation Administration will put a Temporary Flight Restriction in place at 5:00 pm. The Delmarva coast is the only area currently effected by the restriction. Normally when that is the case, Biden takes a helicopter flight directly from Washington, D.C. to the Gordons Pond parking lot. A motorcade then brings him to his North Shores home.
This will be Biden's 12th trip to the Rehoboth Beach area this year. His last visit was the weekend of September 27.