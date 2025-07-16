Big Chill Beach Club to host the 2025 Lifeguard Awards

BETHANY BEACH, Del. - In collaboration with the Big Chill Beach Club, the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 2025 Lifeguard Awards on Tuesday, Aug. 12, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Every year, the event honors lifeguard patrols across the state, said the chamber. These patrols include Bethany Beach, Delaware Seashore State Park, Fenwick Island and more.
Each patrol nominates a "Lifeguard of the Year" who will then be recognized in the awards portion of the evening.
The community celebration includes a taco bar and DJ Bump. This year features a limited edition 2025 roster shirt sponsored by Fells Point Surf Company. Lifeguards who register by Thursday, July 24, will get a free t-shirt.
Each lifeguard can attend the event for free. Families of the guards and locals are invited to the event for $10. Online registration for the event and shirt sales are available on The Quiet Resort's website.