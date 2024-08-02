LEWES, Del. -- Big Oyster Brewery in Lewes is facing significant local opposition, resulting in the cancellation of its live music events.
According to a letter from the brewery, a group of residents recently gathered signatures for a petition against Big Oyster's live music, outdoor speakers, and children's play area. Big Oyster says the complaint has been submitted to the Delaware Alcoholic Beverage Control Commissioner (DABCC). This has led to an upcoming hearing, necessitating immediate changes at the brewery.
"Big Oyster Brewery has always been and will continue to be a family-friendly establishment that welcomes everyone with open arms," a letter from the Brewery reads. "Our goal is to consistently provide great service, quality food, a welcoming atmosphere, and entertainment."
Big Oyster Brewery is encouraging its supporters to sign a support letter with their name and address, which can be submitted at the brewery.
"We are sincerely grateful for your backing and hope to continue business as usual in the near future," the letter continues.