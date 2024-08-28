LEWES, Del -A controversy over the sound from live music at Big Oyster Brewery could be nearing an end. A complaint was submitted to the Delaware Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission (DABCC) out the noise levels coming from the Brewery's outdoor area that parallels Route 9. An virtual hearing on the issue will take place Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024 at 5:00 pm.
According to a petition sent to the DABCC, Big Oyster applied in June to expand the square footage of its licensed patio and that it is requesting a variance to allow for live entertainment, speakers, amplifiers, a paging system, and a wet bar on the patio.
When the management of Big Oyster learned about the petition, it canceled future live music events.
Click here to attend the hearing.