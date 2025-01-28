DOVER, Del. – Senator Dave Lawson and Representative Bill Carson have introduced bipartisan legislation aimed at supporting retired law-enforcement horses with financial assistance for their post-service care.
Senate Bill 38 (SB 38), introduced Friday, would provide up to $3,000 annually to owners of retired law-enforcement horses to cover essential expenses such as veterinary care and farrier services. Senator Lawson additionally drafted an amendment to cap the program’s total cost at $5,000 annually.
"Our law-enforcement animals have served honorably, demonstrating loyalty and courage in their years of service. Now, it is our duty to ensure they receive proper care and attention during their retirement years," said Senator Lawson. "This legislation provides essential support to those who give these animals a loving home."
Representative Carson emphasized the importance of alleviating the financial challenges faced by those who adopt these animals. "Caring for retired service animals is a responsibility we all share as a community," he said.
The legislation will be heard in the Senate Health and Social Services Committee on Wednesday, January 29.