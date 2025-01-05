DOVER, Del. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory has confirmed that a Kent County poultry farm tested positive for highly pathogenic H5 avian influenza (HPAI) of the Eurasian lineage 2.3.4.4b. The Delaware Department of Agriculture reported early indications that the virus is the D1.1 genotype commonly found in wild birds, though further sequencing is needed for confirmation.
State agriculture officials are urging all poultry producers, both commercial and backyard, to monitor their flocks closely for signs of illness or unusual behavior. Symptoms of HPAI in poultry include respiratory distress, such as coughing or sneezing, swelling of the head and eyes, discoloration of wattles or combs, tremors, lethargy, and a decline in egg production.
Commercial and Backyard Flock Guidance
Commercial poultry producers are required to report signs of HPAI to the company they grow for. Backyard flock owners should report concerns to the Delaware Poultry Health Hotline by emailing poultry.health@delaware.gov or calling 302-698-4507. Owners should provide details including flock size, location, and symptoms observed. Owners should not transport sick or deceased birds off-site for testing.
Backyard flock owners are advised to take extra precautions to prevent the spread of the virus, including:
- Keeping flocks separated from wild birds.
- Covering outdoor areas to limit exposure to wild bird droppings.
- Quarantining new or returning birds for 30 days before introducing them to the flock.
- Purchasing chicks from reputable, NPIP-certified sources.
The Department of Agriculture also reminds Delawareans that all locations housing live poultry must be registered, which allows timely communication of disease alerts to poultry owners. Registration forms are available online at https://de.gov/poultry.
Human Health and Wildlife Advisory
The H5N1 strain has infected a small number of people nationwide, but there is no evidence of human-to-human transmission. Health risks to the general public remain low. However, backyard flock owners are reminded to house poultry outdoors and keep children and pets away from wild birds and their droppings.
Residents are urged not to handle sick, injured, or dead wild birds. Reports of such wildlife should be submitted via the Delaware Division of Fish and Wildlife’s Sick and Dead Wildlife Reporting Form.