DELAWARE– Delaware officials are urging residents and hunters to report sick or dead wild birds, particularly snow geese and ducks, after a presumptive positive case of H5 avian influenza was detected in Kent County.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said laboratory testing by the University of Delaware’s Allen Laboratory, part of the National Animal Health Laboratory Network, identified the virus in a sick snow goose collected Dec. 8 in eastern Kent County.
Avian influenza, also known as bird flu, spreads quickly among wild birds through nasal and eye secretions and droppings. People should avoid handling sick or dead birds, and keep children and pets away. Backyard flock owners are advised to keep birds in outdoor coops and follow food safety precautions, including cooking poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.
Since the initial detection, DNREC has received reports of snow geese showing signs of sickness, such as uncoordinated movement and an inability to fly, along the Delaware Bay coast. The agency said it is not possible to determine the total number of sick or dead birds because many are not visible to the public.
Waterfowl hunting season reopens Dec. 17 for ducks and Dec. 20 for Canada geese. Hunters are advised to use caution when handling harvested birds and to follow USDA guidance for safe handling and processing.
DNREC and the Delaware Department of Agriculture encourage residents to report sick or dead birds. Birds found on farms should be reported to DDA at poultry.health@delaware.gov. Birds found elsewhere should be reported through DNREC’s sick and injured wildlife reporting form.
Residents handling dead birds should wear gloves, a mask, and eye protection, double-bag the bird, and dispose of it in the trash for pickup at a Delaware Solid Waste Authority landfill. All personal protective equipment should be discarded after use, and hands should be thoroughly washed.