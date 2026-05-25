BLADES, Del. - The Blades Volunteer Fire Company said its station building is facing more than $600,000 in repairs just 10 years after opening, prompting increased fundraising efforts to cover the unexpected costs.
In a letter released on May 25, fire company President Jason Hudson said ongoing problems with the building’s HVAC and ventilation systems have caused repeated maintenance issues since the station opened in October 2016. This has caused problems like condensation damage to light fixtures and ceiling tiles, insulation issues beneath the roof structure and repeated air conditioning failures.
The fire company said GMB Engineers conducted an investigation in late 2025 after years of repairs failed to provide a long-term solution and concluded that the repairs would be necessary. The general contractor and HVAC company that were used are no longer in business.
The engineering review recommended installing a Dedicated Outdoor Air System to improve air conditioning in the space above drop ceilings and help prevent future problems. Also, two large sections of the station roof will be removed and replaced, along with the installation of new insulation.
The fire company said only one construction company submitted a proposal for the project. After reviewing the engineering recommendations, company leadership decided to move forward with the repairs.
“These repairs are not optional,” the company stated in the release. “Our station houses employees and emergency personnel 24 hours a day who are responsible for protecting our community and assisting neighboring communities when needed.”
Hudson said the project presents a significant challenge because Sussex County funding requirements require reserve savings of two years worth of operating budgets. The organization operates on an annual budget of about $1.5 million, with nearly $1 million dedicated to career staffing costs, including salaries, healthcare and retirement expenses.
Because of the unexpected repair costs, the fire company said it is increasing fundraising efforts and asking for community support to help offset expenses connected to the project.