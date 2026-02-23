DELAWARE — Abandoned cars, downed power lines, and fallen tree limbs littered roadways across Sussex County after a blizzard swept through the area overnight.
Michele Emmett woke up in Milton on Monday to find a large section of a tree draped over her car.
“We have some howling winds and some serious snow — a blizzard,” Emmett said.
Despite the damage, Emmett said her homeowners' association has been notified and is expected to handle the issue because the tree is located on HOA property.
Delaware Department of Transportation spokesman C.R. McLeod said tree-related incidents have been a huge problem for road crews.
“Trees continue to be a major issue,” McLeod said.
McLeod said DelDOT is responding to hundreds of tree-related problems, ranging from debris blocking roadways to limbs tangled in power lines.
“We can’t start dealing with tree branches if there are power lines involved just for safety reasons,” McLeod said. “In those circumstances, we have to wait until the utility comes out and they can de-energize those lines.”
The combination of snow, fallen trees, and downed power lines contributed to a Level 3 driving ban, limiting road access to first responders, essential personnel, and designated workers. That driving ban has been downgraded to Level 2.
McLeod said most people followed the rules.
“A majority of people heeded the warnings to stay off the roadways,” he said.
Still, some locals are frustrated by this long-lasting winter and the storms that have disrupted daily life.
“It’s to the point where it’s not fun anymore — just grating on your nerves,” said Merrill Mitchell in Ellendale.
Officials urge residents to remain patient as crews continue clearing roads and addressing hazards. Drivers are reminded to avoid blocked roadways and never approach downed power lines.