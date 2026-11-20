DELAWARE - The Blood Bank of Delmarva is calling on local residents to donate blood ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday as its a period when donations traditionally decline while hospital demand remains constant.
All who come to donate between Nov. 22. and Nov. 29. will receive a limited-edition long-sleeved t-shirt as a thank you for helping patients in need.
Last year, the blood bank saw a 13.5 percent drop in blood donations during Thanksgiving week.
"Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on what we're all grateful for, and Blood Bank of Delmarva is especially thankful for our donors who make lifesaving care possible for patients in our community," said Kristin Frederick, Vice President of Operations at Blood Bank of Delmarva. “With donations typically dropping during the holiday week, we're asking our community to take a little time out of their schedules to give blood. It's a meaningful way to give back this season."
The Blood Bank of Delmarva is urging eligible donors of all blood types to give, with an especially critical need for Type O donors.