The Blood Bank of Delmarva is hosting blood drives at local breweries and coffee shops this summer.

DELMARVA - The Blood Bank of Delmarva is continuing its Blood for a Brew campaign with blood drives at breweries and coffee shops across the region.

According to the Blood Bank of Delmarva, summer is typically a challenging time for blood collection due to school breaks and vacations. Donors can help save lives, enjoy a local brew or cup of coffee, and receive a free T-shirt.

Upcoming drives include: 

  • Dogfish Head - Aug. 26, noon - 6 p.m.
  • Dogfish Head - Aug. 27, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Crooked Hammock, Lewes - Aug. 29, 12- 5 p.m.
  • Crooked Hammock, Middletown - Aug. 31, 12 - 5 p.m.
  • Mispillion River Brewing - Sept. 2, 1 - 6 p.m.
  • Revelation Brewing - Sept. 4, 1 - 6 p.m.

