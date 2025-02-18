DELAWARE — The Blood Bank of Delmarva (BBD) is partnering with 302 Horseshoe Crab, a family-owned lifestyle brand, to offer a limited-edition t-shirt to donors in celebration of 302 Day, observed annually on March 2 to honor Delaware’s shared area code.
The giveaway is available to individuals who donate blood, platelets or plasma between Feb. 22 and March 3 at BBD donor centers in Christiana, Middletown, Dover, Dagsboro, Salisbury, Md., and Chadds Ford, Pa. BBD says the shirts will also be distributed at select mobile blood drives throughout the region including:
Feb. 22 – Goshen United Methodist Church, Milton, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Feb. 24 – Grace United Methodist Church, Millsboro, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Feb. 25 – Talleyville Fire Company, Wilmington, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Feb. 26 – University of Delaware, Newark, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Feb. 27 – Insta Signs Plus, Inc., New Castle, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Feb. 28 – Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, Wilmington, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Feb. 28 – Milford Wellness Village, Milford, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
March 1 – Girl Scout Troop 66, Newark, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
March 3 – Milton VFW Post 6984, Milton, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
March 3 – Lutheran Church of Our Savior, Rehoboth Beach, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
March 4 – Long Neck United Methodist Church, Millsboro, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
March 5 – Lewes Senior Center, Lewes, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Appointments can be scheduled at delmarvablood.org or by calling 888-8-BLOOD-8. For more information on 302 Horseshoe Crab, visit 302horseshoecrab.com.