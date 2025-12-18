DELAWARE – With the winter season here and a significant drop in blood donations expected, the Blood Bank of Delmarva is urging people to donate to help avoid a critical shortage during the holidays.
Blood donations typically fall by more than one-third in winter due to seasonal illness, travel and bad weather, while hospitals continue to rely on a steady blood supply for trauma care, surgeries, cancer treatments and transplants, said BBD.
To boost donations during this high-need period, the Blood Bank is offering a holiday incentive. Anyone who donates at a donor center or mobile drive between Saturday, Dec. 20 and Friday, Jan. 2 will receive a festive pair of fuzzy socks or a winter hat as a "thank you."
“When donations slow down, hospitals feel it almost immediately,” said Kristin Frederick, Interim Vice President, Blood Operations at Blood Bank of Delmarva. “Every unit of blood represents a real person who took time out of their busy life to help someone they’ll never meet, whether it’s a child fighting cancer, a trauma patient after an accident, or a neighbor facing an unexpected surgery. Donating now, before winter challenges pile up, is one of the most powerful ways folks can care for each other during the holidays.”
Currently, BBD reports just a three to four day supply of blood overall. Critically needed types such as O-negative, O-positive and B-negative are down to a one to two day supply, which leaves little room for emergencies or spikes in hospital demand.
The blood bank also noted that recent changes to federal guidelines have expanded donor eligibility, meaning more people may now qualify to give. Blood donors can give every 56 days, and platelet donors can donate up to twice a month.