OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Blood Bank of Delmarva will host a blood drive Friday, Nov. 13, in memory of Steve Pappas, the longtime owner of The Original Greene Turtle in Ocean City, who died in late October following a battle with leukemia.
Following his death, friends and family are encouraging community members to honor his memory by donating blood. The blood drive will take place from noon to 6 p.m. at the Carousel Hotel, located at 11700 Coastal Highway in Ocean City.
According to the Blood Bank of Delmarva, a single blood donation can help multiple patients, including those undergoing cancer treatment.
In a Facebook post following his death, The Original Greene Turtle remembered Pappas as a devoted family man, community leader and someone whose influence extended beyond the restaurant.
"We lost so much more than the owner of The Original Greene Turtle. We lost a fearless leader, an incredible man, a devoted father and husband, and a true servant of the community he loved so deeply," the restaurant shared.
According to the blood bank, eligible blood donors can donate every 56 days, while platelet donors may donate twice per month.
Those interested in participating can schedule an appointment online or call 1-888-8-BLOOD-8.