OCEAN CITY, Md. - Fans of aerial acrobatics and high-powered flying machines can look forward to the return of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels at the Ocean City Air Show in 2025. The iconic flight team will headline the event, marking their first appearance in Ocean City since 2019.
Preparations are already underway, with one of the Blue Angels’ signature F/A-18 Super Hornets landing at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Monday. The aircraft was flown by Scott Laux and Lilly Montana, both Blue Angels pilots who have personal connections to the Eastern Shore.
“Lots and lots and lots—hundreds—of flight demonstrations and practice flights are conducted throughout the year by each of the pilots,” Laux said.
The Blue Angels’ mission is to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps through their awe-inspiring aerial displays.
Both Laux and Montana expressed their excitement about bringing the Blue Angels back to the region they consider home.
“I’ve spent time on the Eastern Shore, and Ocean City is a great place,” Laux shared. “Overwater air shows are always awesome, so I definitely encourage people to come out.”
Visitors like Doreen Livsey are also eagerly anticipating the event, “You want to come to an airshow, go to one, because it's a great time and you'll have a lot of fun.”
The 2025 Ocean City Air Show is scheduled for June 14–15, promising a spectacular display from the Blue Angels and other aircraft along the coastline.