DELAWARE -The University of Delaware football team is heading to the postseason, earning a berth in the 68 Ventures Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. The Fightin’ Blue Hens will take the field against Louisiana on Wednesday, December 17, with kickoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will air nationally on ESPN. Delaware’s bowl appearance marks a major milestone for the program, which secured six wins in its first season competing at the FBS level. Due to a shortage of eligible six-win teams for the 42 FBS bowl games, the Blue Hens earned their postseason opportunity and now join six other Conference USA teams playing in bowl games this year.
UD, along with fellow conference newcomer Missouri State, becomes one of only a handful of programs nationwide to reach a bowl game in its first FBS season. In fact, Delaware is just the fourth FBS program since 2012 to accomplish the feat. The matchup with Louisiana will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools in any sport.
Fans in southern Delaware will have a chance to cheer on the Blue Hens at an official watch party in Rehoboth Beach. The game will be shown live at Rehoboth Ale House, giving local alumni and fans a prime spot to support the team on the national stage.
Additional watch parties are planned across the region and around the country, including locations in Newark, New Jersey, Maryland, Arizona, and Florida.