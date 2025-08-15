LEWES, Del. — U.S. Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester (D) visited eastern Sussex County on Aug. 13 to showcase how federal investments are impacting local communities.
“Especially as we gear up to go back into session in September, it is critical that I hear directly from Delawareans about how I can best serve them,” Blunt Rochester said in a news release. “The investments we make in Washington have an impact here at home, especially in Sussex County.”
According to her office, Blunt Rochester began the day in Indian River at the U.S. Coast Guard Station. Station command briefed her on their operations, later joining members for a boat ride.
In Milton, Blunt Rochester met with Mayor John Collier and town manager Kristy Rogers. Collier and Rogers discussed their continued partnership to promote town growth.
Blunt Rochester also toured Children’s Beach House in Lewes. The nonprofit requested $500,000 in federal funding, which Blunt Rochester’s office confirmed she is supporting. According to the organization, the funding would go towards improvement projects to make the facility safer and more welcoming for children.