MILFORD, Del. — Convenience, low prices, and selection draw locals like Karl Bryfogle to Dollar General stores in the area.
“It’s a benefit to all the handicapped people around here,” Bryfogle said, referring to the Dollar General in Milford Plaza. “If you sit here, you’ll see 20 of them all day.”
Dollar General wants to open a new store located at the southeast intersection of Windward Boulevard and South Rehoboth Boulevard, but not everyone is on board. Richard Werner, who lives across the street from the proposed site, expressed concerns about its fit in the area.
“We’ve got the golf course, which is nice and fits the neighborhood,” Werner said. “A Dollar General with a big parking lot just isn’t going to fit. It’s not going to look proper.”
At Thursday’s Board of Adjustment meeting, officials denied the developer’s request to reduce the required parking spaces from 54 to 48, a decision that could impact the project’s future.
“I’m hoping it makes them look for another place, but they might build it to code,” said Werner.
The civil engineer at the meeting on behalf of Dollar General says building the store to code with 54 parking spots is possible but says that it would be more impactful to neighboring properties and the reduction of trees.
The city currently has one Dollar General in Milford Plaza on North Dupont Boulevard.