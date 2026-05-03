OCEAN CITY, Md. - The rumble of vintage engines echoed through Ocean City as the 36th annual Cruisin’ event wrapped up a weekend of cars, crowds, and coastal celebration.
Engines roared for the final time on the last day of the 36th annual Cruisin’ Ocean City event, as car enthusiasts gathered to celebrate classic vehicles, community, and shared stories.
The 36th Cruisin' Ocean City began April 28, concluding Sunday, with full days of events at both the Ocean City Inlet Lot and the Convention Center.
"I just like the camaraderie, meeting people and seeing their cars, telling their stories, you know," Noble says. "Pretty much everything. I mean, you know, you see what people have done. How they've upgraded things, original vehicles I like. It all started when I was a kid with my uncle, you know, he had a '67 Nova Super Sport. And I loved that car,"
Events like Cruisin’ Ocean City draw thousands of visitors to the area, boosting local spending. The town estimated that last year's event could have brought in between $3 million and $5 million, though some boardwalk businesses told CoastTV last year that activity felt even busier.
For some business owners, the impact is tangible.
Yadigar Karsli, owner of Love’s Lemonade, tells CoastTV that business is up 30% compared to last year.
“It’s really important because our payments start in June, and it helps a lot with paying the rent with this kind of business,” Karsli says. “Especially, you know, festivals, cruisers, and all other events. It helps us a lot.”
As the engines quiet down, local businesses are looking ahead, putting this year’s offseason in the rearview mirror.
With Cruisin' Ocean City coming to an end, so will the Special Event Zone regulations.