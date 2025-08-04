INDIAN RIVER INLET, Del. - The Coast Guard responded to a water rescue at 12:24 p.m. Aug. 4 after a recreational boat was reported in distress in the Indian River Inlet.
The 24-foot boat was taking on water with two people on board, according to the Coast Guard. Crews used a dewatering pump to remove water from the vessel before starting a tow to Massey Landing.
The Coast Guard says no one was hurt during the rescue. The Millville Volunteer Fire Company was also dispatched to the incident. However, first responders say the Coast Guard had the situation under control before the fire company could launch from Holts Landing.