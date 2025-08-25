OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Town of Ocean City has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for people who live in the 120th Street bayside area after a water main break on Coastal Highway caused a loss of water pressure.
The advisory, announced Monday, applies only to customers served by the town’s water system in that area who experienced reduced or lost pressure.
Town officials recommend boiling all water used for drinking, food preparation, ice making and brushing teeth for at least one minute. After boiling, the water should be cooled before being used. Ice made within the past 12 hours should not be consumed. Water may still be used for bathing and washing without boiling, said the town.
The Maryland Department of the Environment and the Town of Ocean City are monitoring the system. The advisory will be lifted once water service and quality are fully restored and tests confirm the supply is safe. Officials said the process could take several days.
For more information, people can call the Ocean City Water Department at 410-524-8388.