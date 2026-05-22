DELAWARE- Brandywine Valley SPCA is reducing adoption fees during Memorial Day weekend to help more homeless pets find homes.
From Friday through Sunday, adoption fees will be cut in half for all adult dogs age 1 and older and cats age 6 months and older at all BVSPCA adoption locations.
The organization says it is also offering a special promotion for kitten adoptions. Families who adopt one kitten can bring home a second kitten, up to 6 months old, with the second adoption fee waived.
As part of the weekend activities, BVSPCA will work with North Shore Animal League America’s Tour For Life, a national mobile pet adoption event that visits 66 cities and towns across 36 states.
Organizers say the Tour For Life stop in Delaware is scheduled for Saturday, May 23, at the Dover PetSmart, 1390 N. Dupont Highway. The adoption event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“Adoption events in the community are a vital tool in helping homeless animals find loving homes,” said Adam Lamb, Brandywine Valley SPCA CEO. “Thanks to the support from the North Shore Animal League, we are able to take many more of our shelter pets out into the community this weekend.”