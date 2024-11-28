GEORGETOWN, Del. - Staff and volunteers from the Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown gathered Thursday morning to bring holiday cheer to pets in need by serving them a Thanksgiving feast.
For the second year, the Kenny Family Foundation donated supplies and food from ShopRite, which were prepared and served by BVSPCA staff and volunteers across the shelter’s adoption locations.
"When we can offer them a meal like today ... it's just a fun way for us to enjoy what we've done for them and continue to do for them to enrich their lives and to help them assimilate into happy, healthy homes with families," Laura Page, BVSPCA's senior director of operations, said.
From turkey, potatoes, sweet potatoes, and vegetables to pumpkin and a whipped cream treat, the dogs in the shelter enjoyed a full feast made with care. Meanwhile, cats dined on tuna, chicken, vegetables, and other special cat-friendly foods.
"It's just a really nice break for a shelter dog. We give them lots of enrichment throughout the day, but this is special," Page said.
Currently, the Georgetown campus has 64 dogs and 38 cats waiting to find their forever homes.