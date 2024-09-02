GEORGETOWN, Del.- The Brandywine Valley SPCA is offering discounted spay and neuter surgeries for dogs and cats at all of its clinic locations.
According to the SPCA, a limited number of surgeries are available for $100 for dogs, up to 90 pounds, and $40 for cats. Pet owners are encouraged to secure their spot by registering through their website.
"Not only does spaying/neutering your pet help avoid unwanted litters and cuts down on the homeless pet population, but it also helps prevent unwanted behaviors and reduces risks for common health issues," a post from the SPCA reads.
The Brandywine Valley SPCA says once people register, they should plan to hear from a shelter representative to schedule the appointment within ten days.