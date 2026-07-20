NEW CASTLE, Del. — The Brandywine Valley SPCA and Animal Adoption Center are welcoming a rescue flight carrying homeless dogs and cats from Texas as animal welfare organizations respond to catastrophic flooding that has devastated communities across the state.
The Wings of Rescue flight, in partnership with Best Friends Animal Society arrived Monday in New Castle. The animals on board were already in shelters and available for adoption before the flooding.
Austin Pets Alive!, located near some of the hardest-hit areas, has been serving as a hub for shelters that were damaged or forced to evacuate. According to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, moving adoptable shelter animals out of Texas allows local shelters to focus on reuniting pets displaced by the flooding with their owners, supporting affected pet families and repairing damage.
"Even with our own kennels full, when the call came asking for us to step up, we had to say yes," said Adam Lamb, CEO of the Brandywine Valley SPCA. "We are grateful to have multiple locations where we can welcome these pets and give them the promise of a new life and we know we can count on our community to support this important mission."
The animals are expected to be available for adoption beginning Tuesday at Brandywine Valley SPCA campuses.
The Brandywine Valley SPCA is also asking the community to support the effort through adoptions and donations.
"Our everyday work doesn't stop when we step up to help during a natural disaster," Lamb said. "We need our community to join us in this time of crisis by adopting and donating."
To encourage more adoptions and create space for incoming animals, the Brandywine Valley SPCA, Humane Society of Harrisburg Area and Animal Adoption Center will offer Pick Your Price adoption fees for all large adult dogs, ages 1 year and older weighing at least 40 pounds, and adult cats ages 6 months and older from July 21-26. The promotion is supported in part by Hill's Pet Nutrition.
People can also support the mission through monetary donations or by donating supplies such as towels and blankets. Additional information and donation opportunities are available at https://bvspca.org/texas-flood.