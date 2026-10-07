GEORGETOWN, Del.- The Brandywine Valley SPCA has taken in 82 dogs from Dogtown Ranch Sanctuary Rescue and Rehab after concerns about the animals’ conditions.
The Brandywine Valley SPCA says the Rockdale property is now empty. The founder has been charged with animal cruelty by the Milam County Sheriff's Office.
“We are grateful for the generous assistance of Brandywine Valley SPCA. Their expertise and willingness to take in these animals made all the difference,” Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore said.
More than a dozen Brandywine Valley SPCA staff members traveled to Texas to assess and transport the dogs. The organization says it also removed a horse that was on the property.
One dog, Baby Reina, a senior mixed breed, was found severely emaciated and dehydrated and was taken to an emergency veterinarian. She has since been released from the hospital and is receiving care from the Brandywine Valley SPCA.
“Once we were on the property the first day and met Baby Reina and the other dogs, we knew we couldn’t stop until every animal of Dogtown Ranch was guaranteed a brighter future,” said BVSPCA CEO Adam Lamb.
Some of the dogs have arrived in Pennsylvania, while others will be moved to adoption locations in the coming days.
The Brandywine Valley SPCA is waiving adoption fees for adult dogs 6 months and older at its Delaware and Pennsylvania locations and several partner shelters.
The Texas rescue effort comes as the Brandywine Valley SPCA expects to care for more than 30,000 animals this year.
The Brandywine Valley SPCA says it is in need of donations to help cover medical care, transportation and daily needs.