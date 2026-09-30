GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Brandywine Valley SPCA has accepted 52 dogs from Dogtown Ranch Sanctuary Rescue and Rehab in Rockdale, Texas.
BVSPCA said it's providing the dogs with full medical check-ups and the care they need, with the goal of placing them in loving homes. The SPCA is working in coordination with the Milam County Sheriff's Office on the effort.
A team of BVSPCA staff traveled to Rockdale, Texas to work on the Dogtown Ranch site. Together, the team said it worked to assess and transport the dogs to a temporary shelter where they are now caring for the dogs and preparing them for adoption.
"The Milam County Sheriff's Office is grateful to coordinate with Brandywine Valley SPCA on their efforts to bring additional care and resources to the animals at Dogtown Ranch and Sanctuary, " said Mike Clore, Milam County Sheriff. "Our office will continue to monitor conditions at Dogtown Ranch and Sanctuary and will respond to new, credible, and verifiable evidence of animal cruelty or abuse.”
In Texas, BVPCA worked with partners to set up a temporary shelter. One dog was found severely underweight and barely responsive. BVSPCA said it rushed her to an emergency vet, where she is now receiving care.
"Our focus is on these dogs, getting them the medical care and attention they need and helping them find homes," said Adam Lamb, CEO of Brandywine Valley SPCA. "We're grateful that we were able to negotiate a voluntary surrender to get the dogs on the path to a brighter future."
The SPCA said this rescue effort comes on top of its daily work caring for animals. It is now asking for donation that will go to medical care, transportation and daily needs for these dogs and other animals in care.