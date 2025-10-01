SALISBURY, Md. — Breeze Airways officially launched its new nonstop route between Salisbury Regional Airport and Orlando International Airport on Monday.
The low-cost airline will now offer flights twice a week—Mondays and Fridays—connecting Salisbury/Ocean City directly with Orlando, Fla. The announcement was celebrated with an inaugural flight ceremony that included a press conference, guest interviews, and a champagne christening of the aircraft.
“To the Breeze team, welcome home. We are thrilled to have you here and we know that the community will embrace you with open arms," said Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano. "From family vacations to business trips, to reunions with loved ones, you now play a part in so many of the memories in our region, and for people across the shore."
The flights are offered on Breeze’s brand-new Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with introductory fares starting at $59 one-way, according to the airline.
Salisbury/Ocean City marks the 71st city served by Breeze Airways. Before Monday, only Piedmont Airlines flew out of Salisbury, with flights to Philadelphia and Charlotte.
“Breeze is all about expanding service to underserved markets, and Salisbury fits this to a tee,” said David Neeleman, founder and CEO of Breeze Airways. “Orlando is a great, family friendly destination we’re confident Salisbury and Ocean City travelers will love.”
Flights can be booked now at www.FlyBreeze.com.