DELAWARE- Throughout October the Brandywine Valley SPCA is celebrating Subaru Loves Pets Month with adoption events at local Subaru dealerships.
Adoption fees will be sponsored by the ASPCA and Subaru, making it easier for people to find their new furry friends. There will be many adoption days but one close to home will be at Winner Subaru in Dover on Saturday Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Additionally, on Oct. 26 they will be hosting a Trunk-or-Treat event at the New Castle location, featuring "pick your price" adoptions for adult dogs, treats and giveaways.