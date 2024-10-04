Watermelon

Watermelon, the dog pictured, is one of the featured dogs up for adoption. (BVSPCA)

 Kelly Mager

DELAWARE- Throughout October the Brandywine Valley SPCA is celebrating Subaru Loves Pets Month with adoption events at local Subaru dealerships.

Tish

Tish, the dog pictured, is one of the featured dogs up for adoption. (BVSPCA)

Adoption fees will be sponsored by the ASPCA and Subaru, making it easier for people to find their new furry friends. There will be many adoption days but one close to home will be at Winner Subaru in Dover on Saturday Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Baby

Baby, the dog pictured, is one of the featured dogs up for adoption. (BVSPCA)

Additionally, on Oct. 26 they will be hosting a Trunk-or-Treat event at the New Castle location, featuring "pick your price" adoptions for adult dogs, treats and giveaways. 